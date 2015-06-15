FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Cornerstone Bank, SmartBank appoint Stefanie Crowe as an executive VP
June 15, 2015

MOVES-Cornerstone Bank, SmartBank appoint Stefanie Crowe as an executive VP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Community Bank and SmartBank hired Stefanie Crowe as executive vice president, chief experience & strategy officer, the banks said in a statement.

Crowe’s responsibilities will include directing, guiding and facilitating strategic planning process. She will operate out of the Chattanooga market and also lead efforts related to merger integration.

Cornerstone and SmartFinancial Inc are merging their holding companies. The combined entity is projected to have nearly $1 billion in assets, the banks said.

Crowe’s 20 years of experience includes private banking, trust and wealth management and cash management. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

