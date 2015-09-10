FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Northern Trust makes appointments in global capital markets business
#Funds News
September 10, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Custody bank Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Sunil Daswani as head of its international securities lending across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Daswani, who joined Northern Trust in 2002, was most recently head of client service and sales for Northern Trust’s capital markets group in EMEA and APAC.

In addition to his newly-created role, Daswani will continue to oversee Northern Trust’s transition management sales and relationship management teams across EMEA and APAC.

Northern Trust also said it appointed Dane Fannin as head of securities lending in APAC and Mark Snowdon as head of its capital markets client servicing team in APAC.

Fannin, based in Hong Kong and Snowdon, based in Singapore, will report to Daswani. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
