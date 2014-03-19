FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Recipharm plans to sell shares on Stockholm bourse
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 19, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's Recipharm plans to sell shares on Stockholm bourse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish contract drug maker Recipharm said it planned to raise up to 898 million Swedish crowns ($142 million) in a listing on the Stockholm stock exchange, joining a recent wave of Nordic share sales.

Recipharm said the offer would comprise 10.4 million new shares and 6.3 million existing shares to be sold at between 72 and 86 crowns per share, giving the firm a market capitalization of up to 3.08 billion crowns, and possibly an additional 2.5 million existing shares to cover possible oversubscription.

First day of trading is expected to be April 3, Recipharm said.

Recipharm, a contract manufacturer and developer of drugs for the pharmaceutical industry, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 283 million crowns in 2013 on sales of 2.1 billion and employs around 1,500.

Recipharm was founded in 1995 and is jointly owned by its two founders - Chairman Lars Backsell and Chief Executive Thomas Eldered.

Link to statement: r.reuters.com/cud77v ($1 = 6.3409 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.