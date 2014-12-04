FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Recipharm says customer Meda to transfer supply of Swedish penicillin products
December 4, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Recipharm says customer Meda to transfer supply of Swedish penicillin products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ AB

* Customer to transfer swedish penicillin manufacturing

* Meda, one of Recipharm’s customers has today advised that they will transfer supply of their mainly Swedish penicillin products and manufacture offshore with other suppliers.

* The manufacturing contract with Recipharm Strängnäs will therefore be terminated at December 31, 2015

* Says this business accounts for approximately 2% of Recipharm’s current sales. Recipharm currently employs 60 employees in Strängnäs and unfortunately the termination will likely lead to a reduction in that number

* Says Financially, the termination will have a positive impact on Recipharm’s profitability from 2016

* Says All options for the site for 2016 and beyond are undergoing review, and more information will be given no later than February 17, 2015

* Says of the other five site contracts, Meda has served notice of termination for the Höganäs contract. If this contract is eventually terminated it will affect group sales by approximately 1.6% in 2016 and a further 1.5% in 2017. All other contracts remain with the customary notice period of 1-2 years

* Our financial objectives remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

