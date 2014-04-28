FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Reckitt Benckiser confirms talks to buy Merck unit
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Reckitt Benckiser confirms talks to buy Merck unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix story format)

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser Group confirmed on Monday it was in talks to buy Merck & Co Inc’s consumer health business, the latest asset up for grabs in a wave of pharmaceutical deals.

The consumer products group emerged as a front runner in the auction for the unit, best known for Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin allergy medicine, at the weekend, according to Reuters. Germany’s Bayer AG is also vying to buy the unit, which could fetch about $13.5 billion.

“RB confirms that it is in discussions with Merck regarding an offer for its consumer health business,” the company said on Monday. “We understand that we are part of a competitive process.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.