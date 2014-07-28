FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt Benckiser has not decided whether to keep pharma stake
#Healthcare
July 28, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser has not decided whether to keep pharma stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group has not decided whether to maintain a stake in its shrinking pharmaceuticals business following a spin-off it expects to complete in the next 12 months.

Even though Reckitt is preparing for a spin, it could still end up selling it along the way, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

If the planned spin-off is completed, Shaun Thaxter will be the company’s chief executive, and Howard Pien will be its chairman, Reckitt said.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London

