Reckitt Benckiser has not decided whether to keep pharma stake

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group has not decided whether to maintain a stake in its shrinking pharmaceuticals business following a spin-off it expects to complete in the next 12 months.

Even though Reckitt is preparing for a spin, it could still end up selling it along the way, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

If the planned spin-off is completed, Shaun Thaxter will be the company’s chief executive, and Howard Pien will be its chairman, Reckitt said.