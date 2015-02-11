FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reckitt Benckiser says cost-saving plan will include job cuts
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 11, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser says cost-saving plan will include job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group’s new cost-saving plan will include some job cuts, its chief executive told reporters on Wednesday, though he declined to say how many.

The company’s new programme, dubbed Supercharge, aims to deliver between 100 million pounds ($152 million) and 150 million pounds in annual savings by 2017.

Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said the programme will look at everything from how employees travel and communicate to how they buy stationary. Kapoor, for example, said he will now fly economy class for flights under six hours.

The consumer goods group expects to incur about 200 million pounds of costs associated with the project, which also includes a geographic restructuring of some of its businesses.

Reckitt will combine operations in Russia and the former Soviet countries with its Europe and North America business and combine Latin America and Asia with the Middle East and Africa. ($1 = 0.6561 pounds)

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.