Reckitt Benckiser says cost-saving plan will include job cuts

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group’s new cost-saving plan will include some job cuts, its chief executive told reporters on Wednesday, though he declined to say how many.

The company’s new programme, dubbed Supercharge, aims to deliver between 100 million pounds ($152 million) and 150 million pounds in annual savings by 2017.

Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor said the programme will look at everything from how employees travel and communicate to how they buy stationary. Kapoor, for example, said he will now fly economy class for flights under six hours.

The consumer goods group expects to incur about 200 million pounds of costs associated with the project, which also includes a geographic restructuring of some of its businesses.

Reckitt will combine operations in Russia and the former Soviet countries with its Europe and North America business and combine Latin America and Asia with the Middle East and Africa. ($1 = 0.6561 pounds)