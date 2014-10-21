FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt Benckiser reports higher third-quarter sales
October 21, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser reports higher third-quarter sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported higher third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by strength in its health business.

The maker of Durex condoms, Mucinex tablets and Dettol cleaners said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Excluding the pharmaceuticals business, which the company plans to spin off by the end of the year, like-for-like sales rose 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.6207 British pound) (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)

