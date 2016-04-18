FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Reckitt Benckiser affirms full-year targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser reported slightly better than expected quarterly sales on Monday and affirmed its full-year forecast after a severe flu season boosted sales of medicines and other health products.

The British maker of Mucinex cold medicine, Dettol soaps and Durex condoms said that like-for-like sales rose 5 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting an increase of 4.9 percent.

The company said it is still on track for full-year growth of 4 percent to 5 percent and for its operating margin to expand at a “moderate” rate in the medium term.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman

