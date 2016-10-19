FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Reckitt Benckiser third-quarter sales growth misses estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Reckitt Benckiser third-quarter sales growth misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported a bigger than expected slowdown in third-quarter sales growth on Wednesday, hurt by the continued loss of business in South Korea due to a scandal over humidifier sanitisers.

The maker of Durex condoms and Mucinex cold medicine said like-for-like sales rose 2 percent in the quarter.

That compares with analysts' average estimate of 2.8 percent, according to a company-compiled consensus, and growth of 4 percent in the second quarter.

On a reported basis, the British company said sales rose 17 percent to 2.6 billion pounds ($3.19 billion), as the weak sterling lifted the value of overseas revenue.

Reckitt said it expects full-year sales growth of 4 percent. ($1 = 0.8149 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.