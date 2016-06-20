FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Reckitt licenses K-Y brand in Britain to unit of Germany's Stada
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Reckitt licenses K-Y brand in Britain to unit of Germany's Stada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has temporarily licensed the K-Y brand of personal lubricants in the United Kingdom to a British unit of Germany's Stada, a UK watchdog said on Monday.

The move clears the way for Reckitt Benckiser's purchase of the brand from Johnson & Johnson to close.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said last year that the acquisition of K-Y by Reckitt, which already owns the Durex brand, could reduce competition for personal lubricants and lead to higher prices. It required Reckitt to license the brand for eight years, to give competitors time to develop rival products.

The agency said on Monday that Reckitt agreed to license K-Y in Britain to over-the-counter medicine maker Thornton & Ross, which was bought by German generic drugmaker Stada in 2013.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.