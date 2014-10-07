FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fund manager Woodford dumps Reckitt Benckiser shares
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

UK fund manager Woodford dumps Reckitt Benckiser shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management, the fund firm run by one of Britain’s most high-profile fund managers, Neil Woodford, said on Tuesday it had sold its Reckitt Benckiser shares on valuation grounds.

The fund had 1.5 percent of its 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in assets in Reckitt stock at the end of August.

Woodford, who left Invesco Perpetual earlier this year to set up his own company, had been a shareholder in the company for over a decade, the money manager said in a blog post.

“We continue to view Reckitts as a great business with a very strong management team and an excellent product line-up,” it said.

“Such a high quality business deserves a high market rating but the shares have recently become too expensive to continue to justify their position in the portfolio.” ($1 = 0.6223 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.