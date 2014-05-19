FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt Benckiser to develop heroin overdose treatment
#Healthcare
May 19, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser to develop heroin overdose treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group said on Monday its pharmaceuticals unit plans to develop a nasal spray that would treat overdoses of heroin and some prescription painkillers.

Reckitt, better known for its consumer products like Durex condoms, said it entered into an agreement with AntiOp Inc to co-develop the spray, with the option to buy all rights to it upon receipt of regulatory and marketing approval.

Currently, the standard medical protocol for treating overdoses from opioid painkillers or heroin is an injection of the medicine naloxone. The product under development would deliver naloxone in a nasal spray, which would be easier for family or caregivers to administer. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
