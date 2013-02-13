FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reckitt Benckiser beats earnings forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser beats earnings forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser beat full-year earning expectations as the maker of Strepsils and Mucinex benefited from an unusually heavy U.S. cold and flu season in the final quarter.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share was 264.4 pence, compared to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates of 246.8 pence and a company-supplied forecast of 249 pence.

An early and unusually intense flu season in North America has pushed up business for hospitals, pharmacies and the makers of tissues and cold remedies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.