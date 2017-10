LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser said on Tuesday it had struck a three-year collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb for a number of over-the-counter remedies in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

The British consumer goods group, which will pay Bristol an initial $482 million, has an option to purchase the brands from the U.S. drugmaker at the end of the three-year period.