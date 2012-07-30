Reckitt reassures after rival's problems

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser is growing faster than its markets despite tough trading in southern Europe and some slowing in emerging markets as the British consumer goods group focuses on its top brands and fastest growing regions.

The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners is sharpening up its act to offset sluggish European and North American markets and pushing more money behind its key products and priority markets to help it outpace rivals.

Chief Executive Rakesh Kapoor, who took over last September after Bart Becht’s shock decision to retire, reported half year earnings rose 2 percent on Monday as some of its competitors like, Procter and Gamble, have warned on profits.

His strategy is for renewed emphasis on its fastest growing health and hygiene brands like Dettol, Strepsils and Durex and moving quicker into the key BRIC emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

“These results and our exciting innovations for H2... underpins our confidence in our 2012 target of 200 bps above our market growth rate of 1-2 percent,” he said in a results statement.

Reckitt, which also makes Air Wick air fresheners, Vanish fabric cleaners and Finish dishwash products, reported half year adjusted earnings rose 2 percent to 111.1 pence a share beating a company-compiled forecast of 110 pence. It is paying a half-year dividend of 56 pence a share, up 2 percent.