July 29, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Reckitt sales rise, sees full-year at top of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported a 6 percent rise in first half sales and said it expected revenue growth at the top end of guidance for the full-year.

The maker of Nurofen painkillers and Cillit Bang cleaners on Monday said first half sales rose 6 percent on a constant exchange rate to 5 billion pounds ($7.69 billion), with adjusted earnings up 7 percent to 118.3 pence a share.

Those figures compared with company-compiled forecasts of 5.09 billion pounds and 118.75 pence respectively.

Reckitt said it was confident of achieving full-year group revenue growth at the upper end of a 5 to 6 percent range. The firm also said it continued to see strong patient and doctor preference for the film version of its heroin addiction drug Suboxone over tablets.

