FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Reckitt first-quarter sales flat as problems persist
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 4 months ago

Reckitt first-quarter sales flat as problems persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.

The maker of Durex condoms, Lysol spray and Nurofen tablets said on Friday sales rose 15 percent in the first quarter to 2.64 billion pounds ($3.38 billion).

But excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, acquisitions and disposals, sales were flat, as increases in developing markets and in the hygiene business were not enough to offset declines in Europe and in the home products business.

Still, the company said growth should improve over the course of the year, and it expected to hit its target for full-year sales growth of 3 percent.

$1 = 0.7806 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.