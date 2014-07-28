FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt Benckiser to spin off pharma business
July 28, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser to spin off pharma business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group has decided to spin off its Suboxone pharmaceuticals business in the next 12 months, it said on Monday, ending months of speculation over the shrinking division’s future.

The maker of Durex condoms, Lysol disinfectant and Nurofen painkilling tablets also reported a 4 percent rise in first-half like-for-like sales on a constant currency basis, excluding drug-addiction treatment Suboxone. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)

