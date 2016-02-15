FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reckitt Benckiser full-year sales beat estimates on health focus
#Healthcare
February 15, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser full-year sales beat estimates on health focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group posted stronger-than-expected full-year sales on Monday, helped by its focus on faster-growing consumer health products.

The maker of Mucinex cold medicine, Nurofen tablets and Durex condoms, which has been pouring resources into such consumer health products, said like-for-like sales rose 6 percent in the full year, versus analysts’ expectations for a rise of 5.3 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

In October, Reckitt forecast a gain of 5 percent, which was slightly above a prior forecast of between 4 and 5 percent.

Net revenue was 8.87 billion pounds ($13 billion), above an average analyst estimate of 8.81 billion.

Reckitt said it expects to deliver another year of growth and margin expansion despite the macroeconomic environment remaining tough. It forecast like-for-like net revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and for its operating margin to expand at a “moderate” rate in the medium term. ($1 = 0.6887 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
