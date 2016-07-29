Reckitt Benckiser outlook hurt by Korean sanitiser issue

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group said net revenue rose 5 percent in the first half of the year, but toned down its full-year outlook due to a scandal over humidifier sanitisers in South Korea.

The UK-based maker of Mucinex cold medicine and Durex condoms said its full-year sales growth would come in at the lower end of its prior 4 to 5 percent forecast.

On a like-for-like basis revenue rose 4 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)