Reckitt Benckiser outlook hurt by Korean sanitiser issue
July 29, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Reckitt Benckiser outlook hurt by Korean sanitiser issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group said net revenue rose 5 percent in the first half of the year, but toned down its full-year outlook due to a scandal over humidifier sanitisers in South Korea.

The UK-based maker of Mucinex cold medicine and Durex condoms said its full-year sales growth would come in at the lower end of its prior 4 to 5 percent forecast.

On a like-for-like basis revenue rose 4 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
