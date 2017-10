LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC : * Q1 total net revenue 2,517 million STG * Q1 growth (ex rbp) +6% * Strong underlying growth across health & hygiene boosted by higher incidence

of flu * Generic version of suboxone tablets early impact is in line with expectations * Remain confident can achieve our full year targets of +5-6% total net revenue

growth