March 10 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC : * RECKITT BENCKISER-SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY GLOBAL RIGHTS TO K-Y

BRAND FROM MCNEIL-PPC, SUBSIDIARY OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON (ADDS DROPPED WORDS “GLOBAL RIGHTS TO K-Y BRAND”) * reckitt benckiser group plc - no employees or fixed assets are included in the purchase; deal expected to close in mid 2014 * Source text