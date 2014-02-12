FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reckitt Benckiser sales broadly in line with estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 12, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Reckitt Benckiser sales broadly in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser reported higher quarterly sales in line with analysts’ estimates and forecast similar growth for this year.

Fourth-quarter like-for-like sales excluding its Suboxone drug business rose 4 percent. The consensus forecast from analysts in a company-supplied survey was for an increase of 4.2 percent.

For 2014, Reckitt, which makes Durex condoms and Lysol disinfectant, forecast revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent, with flat to moderate operating margin expansion, excluding the declining pharmaceuticals business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.