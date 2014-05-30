FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser to buy back 6 million shares
May 30, 2014

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser to buy back 6 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Will commence share repurchase programme of ordinary shares of 10 pence each up to a maximum of 6,000,000 ordinary shares

* Share repurchase programme intended to offset dilutive impact of employee share schemes

* Has entered into an irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangement with morgan stanley securities limited to enable purchase of ordinary shares during period running from 2 june 2014 and ending no later than 22 august 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
