FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser announces executive committee changes
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser announces executive committee changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Executive committee changes

* Heather Allen, executive vice president category development organisation, has decided to leave RB and will be relinquishing her role on executive committee as of 1 January 2015

* Heather Allen will be staying on with company until summer to fully support transition of role

* Simon Nash, SVP HR, has decided to retire from executive committee effective 1 December 2014 for health reasons

* Roberto Funari, executive vice president latin america and asia pacific will become executive vice president category development organisation, effective Jan 1 2015

* Nash will be replaced by Deborah Yates, currently HR director for Europe & North America, effective 1 December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.