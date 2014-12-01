BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser announces executive committee changes

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Executive committee changes

* Heather Allen, executive vice president category development organisation, has decided to leave RB and will be relinquishing her role on executive committee as of 1 January 2015

* Heather Allen will be staying on with company until summer to fully support transition of role

* Simon Nash, SVP HR, has decided to retire from executive committee effective 1 December 2014 for health reasons

* Roberto Funari, executive vice president latin america and asia pacific will become executive vice president category development organisation, effective Jan 1 2015

* Nash will be replaced by Deborah Yates, currently HR director for Europe & North America, effective 1 December 2014