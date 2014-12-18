BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser notes French Competition Authority probe into consumer products' suppliers

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :
* French competition fine
* Notes announcement of French Competition Authority regarding its investigation into suppliers of consumer products in France, including RB
* As this matter is still an active legal case, we cannot provide any further information
* RB takes its obligations to comply with law very seriously and we have instituted a robust compliance programme throughout our global operations, including france
* A provision for expected fine in relation to this matter was made in 2013 and we do not expect any further provision will be needed