
December 18, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser notes French Competition Authority probe into consumer products' suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :

* French competition fine

* Notes announcement of French Competition Authority regarding its investigation into suppliers of consumer products in France, including RB

* As this matter is still an active legal case, we cannot provide any further information

* RB takes its obligations to comply with law very seriously and we have instituted a robust compliance programme throughout our global operations, including france

* A provision for expected fine in relation to this matter was made in 2013 and we do not expect any further provision will be needed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

