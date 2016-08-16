FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of Italian drugmaker Recordati dies at 66
August 16, 2016

CEO of Italian drugmaker Recordati dies at 66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italian drugmaker Recordati said on Tuesday its chief executive and chairman Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness.

The news come as sources said the family-owned group was sounding out potential market interest. Recordati has repeatedly denied it could be up for sale.

Recordati, whose chief operating officer is Giovanni's step-brother Andrea, said its board would meet at 1300 GMT on Tuesday to discuss new appointments.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
