CEO of Italian drugmaker Recordati dies at 66

MILAN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Italian drugmaker Recordati said on Tuesday its chief executive and chairman Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness.

The news come as sources said the family-owned group was sounding out potential market interest. Recordati has repeatedly denied it could be up for sale.

Recordati, whose chief operating officer is Giovanni's step-brother Andrea, said its board would meet at 1300 GMT on Tuesday to discuss new appointments.