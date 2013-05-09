Recordati lifts 2013 target after Q1 net profit rises 11.8 pct

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian specialty pharmaceutical group Recordati said on Thursday it expected its net profit in 2013 to be around 132 million euros ($173.89 million) after its net profit in the first quarter rose 11.8 percent.

“The excellent results posted in the first quarter of 2013, confirmed in the month of April too, thanks to strong international expansion, allow us to review our targets for the full year,” company head Giovanni Recordati said.

The company had previously given guidance for a full-year net profit of more than 128 million euros.