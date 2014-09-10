FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan staffing firm Recruit plans IPO worth $1.8 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 10, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Japan staffing firm Recruit plans IPO worth $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s largest recruitment company Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it is planning an initial public offering worth 193 billion yen ($1.8 billion), one of the biggest listings in the country this year.

The offering will help Recruit, which wants to be the world’s biggest human resources firm by 2020, to pay for future acquisitions. Keen to offset a shrinking market in Japan, it has snapped up a slew of foreign companies in recent years, including online job search site Indeed.com.

The IPO will also test the market’s appetite for big Japanese offerings after a string of disappointing debuts this year including a $3.2 billion listing from smartphone screenmaker Japan Display.

Recruit said its indicative price for the offering was 2,800 yen per share. The offering will comprise both new shares as well as existing stock being sold by shareholders. (1 US dollar = 106.4300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.