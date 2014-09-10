RPT-Japan staffing firm Recruit plans IPO worth $1.8 bln

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s largest recruitment company Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said it is planning an initial public offering worth 193 billion yen ($1.8 billion), one of the biggest listings in the country this year.

The offering will help Recruit, which wants to be the world’s biggest human resources firm by 2020, to pay for future acquisitions. Keen to offset a shrinking market in Japan, it has snapped up a slew of foreign companies in recent years, including online job search site Indeed.com.

The IPO will also test the market’s appetite for big Japanese offerings after a string of disappointing debuts this year including a $3.2 billion listing from smartphone screenmaker Japan Display.

Recruit said its indicative price for the offering was 2,800 yen per share. The offering will comprise both new shares as well as existing stock being sold by shareholders. (1 US dollar = 106.4300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)