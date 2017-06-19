A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a New
England-based environmental group accusing American Recycled
Materials of violating the Clean Water Act by allowing
contaminated stormwater to be discharged from its Holliston,
Massachusetts facility.
In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns
in Boston said the foundation failed to prove that the recycling
company is discharging pollutants because it did not show how
runoff gets from the facility into a nearby waterway downhill.
