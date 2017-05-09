FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
9th Circuit denies recycling group's bid to block collection box ordinance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 3 months ago

9th Circuit denies recycling group's bid to block collection box ordinance

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has denied nonprofit group Recycle for Change's request to enjoin enforcement of an Oakland, California collection box ordinance, finding RFC is unlikely to prevail on a First Amendment challenge to the law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday refused to block Oakland’s ordinance while RFC’s lawsuit was pending in federal court in San Francisco.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2phP9qD

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.