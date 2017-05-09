9th Circuit denies recycling group's bid to block collection box ordinance

A federal appeals court has denied nonprofit group Recycle for Change's request to enjoin enforcement of an Oakland, California collection box ordinance, finding RFC is unlikely to prevail on a First Amendment challenge to the law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday refused to block Oakland’s ordinance while RFC’s lawsuit was pending in federal court in San Francisco.

