Red Hat to buy storage software maker Inktank for $175 mln
April 30, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Red Hat to buy storage software maker Inktank for $175 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Linux operating system vendor Red Hat Inc said it will buy privately held storage systems provider Inktank Ceph Enterprise for $175 million to expand in the fast growing market for software-defined storage.

Inktank’s open-source Ceph software helps its customers replace legacy storage systems and increase the scale of their storage.

Red Hat said it expected the purchase to be completed in May this year. It also reaffirmed its 2015 outlook.

Inktank, founded in 2012, counts Cisco, CERN and Deutsche Telekom as customers. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

