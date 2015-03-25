FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Hat's revenue jumps 16 pct as demand rises for cloud software
March 25, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Red Hat's revenue jumps 16 pct as demand rises for cloud software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc, the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly revenue, as the company benefits from increasing adoption of open-source software and its cloud-based products.

The company’s net income rose to $47.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $45.1 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $463.9 million from $400.4 million.

The company announced a $500 million share buyback program. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

