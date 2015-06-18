FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Hat revenue rises 13.5 pct
June 18, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Red Hat revenue rises 13.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc, the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increasing adoption of open-source software and its cloud-based products.

The company’s net income rose to $48.1 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 31, from $37.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $481.0 million from $423.8 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

