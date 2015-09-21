FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Hat revenue rises 13 pct
September 21, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Red Hat revenue rises 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc, the world’s largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for open-source software and cloud offerings.

The company’s net income rose to $51.4 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $46.8 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $504.1 million from $445.9 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

