FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Red Rock Resorts raises $531.4 million in IPO -source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Red Rock Resorts raises $531.4 million in IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show figure is $531.4 million, not $528.5 million)

April 26 (Reuters) - Red Rock Resorts Inc raised $531.4 million in its initial public offering on Tuesday, as the U.S. stock market becomes more welcoming for new flotations following months of volatility that grounded several IPO hopefuls.

Red Rock priced 27.25 million shares at $19.50, the middle of its previously indicated $18 to $21 range, a source who requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement said. Red Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.