CORRECTED-Red Rock Resorts raises $531.4 million in IPO -source

(Corrects headline to show figure is $531.4 million, not $528.5 million)

April 26 (Reuters) - Red Rock Resorts Inc raised $531.4 million in its initial public offering on Tuesday, as the U.S. stock market becomes more welcoming for new flotations following months of volatility that grounded several IPO hopefuls.

Red Rock priced 27.25 million shares at $19.50, the middle of its previously indicated $18 to $21 range, a source who requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement said. Red Rock did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Bernard Orr)