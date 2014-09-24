FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redan SA to reorganise its capital group
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 24, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Redan SA to reorganise its capital group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Redan SA :

* Says together with its subsidiaries moves its brands (Top Secret, Drywash, Troll and Textilmarket) to Carrisonio

* Says plans to reorganise its capital group and will raise the capital of Top Secret Sp. z o.o. and Adesso SA by the end of 2014

* Says within reorganisation the brands Top Secret, Drywash and Troll will be moved to Top Secret Sp. z o.o. and Textilmarekt to Adesso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

