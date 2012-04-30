FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Itaú Unibanco may drop plan to buy out Redecard
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Itaú Unibanco may drop plan to buy out Redecard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Itaú Unibanco wants to delist Redecard, take it private

* May quit plan if new appraisal calls for sweetened offer

* Deal is Brazil’s largest announced merger this year

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest financial conglomerate by market value, will drop a plan to take over card payment processor Redecard should a new appraisal call for a sweetened offer, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Lazard Asset Management, which owns more than 10 percent of Redecard, requested a new appraisal to value the card payment processor. Should that appraisal occur and stipulate a tender higher than its 35-reais-a-share proposal, Itaú Unibanco will drop its bid, the filing said.

On Feb. 7, Itaú Unibanco pledged to spend as much as $6.81 billion to buy out Redecard in a bid to protect the latter’s position in an increasingly competitive industry. The deal is so far the largest announced mergers and acquisitions transaction in Brazil this year.

Under the plan, Itaú Unibanco sought to buy the 49.99 percent of Redecard it does not already own in a first step to taking the company private. The offer represented a 9.9 percent premium over Redecard’s closing price of 31.84 reais on Feb. 6.

Redecard shares fell 1.7 percent to 31.82 reais on Monday. Preferred shares of Itaú fell 0.4 percent to 29.59 reais, extending the stock’s 19.6 percent loss this year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.