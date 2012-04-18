Brazil's Redecard profit beats estimate

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - First-quarter profit at Redecard, Brazil’s second-biggest card payment processor, rose 36 percent from a year earlier as resilient fees and expense controls helped offset the impact of a slowing economy on transaction volumes.

The Sao Paulo-based company earned 381.2 million reais ($204.2 million) in the period, compared with 281.3 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. Net income came in above the estimate of 371.5 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.