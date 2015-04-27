Carlyle to pay $600 mln for Brazil's Rede D'Or stake, source says

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP agreed on Monday to pay about 1.75 billion reais ($600 million) for an 8 percent stake in Rede D‘Or São Luiz SA, Brazil’s largest hospital chain, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle will acquire the stake through a capital increase, with founder and controlling shareholder Jorge Moll and partner Grupo BTG Pactual SA agreeing to being diluted to welcome their new partner, said the source, who requested anonymity since the deal remains private.

$1 = 2.915 reais (Additional reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)