RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eletrobras , Brazil’s largest power holding company, could undertake a bailout of debt-laden Grupo Rede Energia if the federal government, Eletrobras’ controlling shareholder, calls for it, Chief Executive José da Costa Carvalho Neto said on Tuesday.

Celpa, a unit of Grupo Rede, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in the day, citing its “difficult economic and financial situation.”