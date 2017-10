SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Rede Energia, the cash-strapped Brazilian power distribution company, said late on Monday that it will initiate talks with creditors to restructure its debt.

The company will contact bondholders of its U.S. dollar-denominated perpetual notes as “part of a potential debt restructuring program,” according to a securities filing signed by Maurício Halewicz, the company’s investors relations director.