Goldman fund gives mandate to buy more Spanish gas assets - sources
October 9, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman fund gives mandate to buy more Spanish gas assets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Redexis, the holding for the gas distribution business in Spain of Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners, has given a mandate to buy assets of competitor Naturgas, the local unit of Portugal’s EDP, two sources aware of the process said.

“Redexis has given a mandate to buy assets of Naturgas worth 200 million euros,” said one of the source on condition of anonymity. The source declined to say which bank had won the mandate for the acquisition.

The second source, which confirmed the mandate, said the process was at an early stage and Redexis could still decide not to move ahead with the move.

Redexis and EDP declined to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

