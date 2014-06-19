FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Red Hat gives Q2, FY outlook - conf call (June 18)
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Red Hat gives Q2, FY outlook - conf call (June 18)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In June 18 Brief, corrects last alert to show the company’s EPS forecast was ‘non-GAAP’. Also, deletes alert ‘expects FY 2015 non-GAAP EPS of $1.59-$1.61’)

June 18 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc : * Expects FY 2015 revenue of $1.76-$1.785 billion * Expects Q2 revenue $432-$436 million * Expects Q2 non-GAAP EPS to be about $0.38 * FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $426.6 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Expects FY 2015 non-GAAP EPS $1.52-$1.54, including acquisition-related costs

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.