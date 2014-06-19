CORRECTED-BRIEF-Red Hat gives Q2, FY outlook - conf call (June 18)

(In June 18 Brief, corrects last alert to show the company’s EPS forecast was ‘non-GAAP’. Also, deletes alert ‘expects FY 2015 non-GAAP EPS of $1.59-$1.61’)

June 18 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc : * Expects FY 2015 revenue of $1.76-$1.785 billion * Expects Q2 revenue $432-$436 million * Expects Q2 non-GAAP EPS to be about $0.38 * FY 2015 earnings per share view $1.55, revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $426.6 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Expects FY 2015 non-GAAP EPS $1.52-$1.54, including acquisition-related costs

