March 28, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Red Hat 4th-qtr beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Business software maker Red Hat Inc posted a better-than-expected fourth quarter, helped by higher subscription revenues.

Net income for the quarter rose to $36 million, or 18 cents per share, from $33.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to $297 million.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $291.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 3 percent in after-market trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

