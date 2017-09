June 15 (Reuters) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd said its experimental antibiotic drug met the main goal in a late-stage study, sending the Israeli drugmaker’s U.S.-listed shares up 19.6 pct in premarket trading.

The drug was 89.4 percent effective in eradicating Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), an infection-causing bacteria, according to data from the study. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)