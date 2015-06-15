UPDATE 1-RedHill Biopharma's antibiotic meets main goal in study

(Adds background; Updates shares)

June 15 (Reuters) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd said its experimental drug met the main goal of eradicating a bacterial infection in a late-stage study.

The company’s shares rose about 40 percent to $23 in premarket trading, on track to open at a record high.

RedHill said on Monday the drug, RHB-105, was 89.4 percent effective in eradicating an infection caused by the bacteria, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).

The drug showed significantly better results in reducing bacterial infection than the historical standard of care, the company said.

RedHill said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss the clinical and regulatory path for RHB-105.

The drug is an oral capsule that combines two antibiotics and a proton pump inhibitor, which helps reduce gastric acid production in the body.

H. pylori infection is a kind of stomach infection caused by the H. pylori bacteria and can lead to chronic gastritis, peptic ulcer disease and gastric cancer.

About 25 million Americans suffer from peptic ulcer disease at some point in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Roth Capital analysts in a note last week pegged peak sales for the drug at around $100 million to $500 million. The analysts estimated H. pylori market in the United States to be worth more than $1.5 billion.

RedHill is also developing treatments for certain inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, gastroenteritis and gastritis.