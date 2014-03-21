La Redoute says to seek court review

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - La Redoute, the mail order business of French luxury group Kering, said on Friday it would seek a court review after the main La Redoute unions rejected a restructuring plan for the loss-making group.

“The management of La Redoute regrets the dead end that La Redoute is in,” the company said in a statement.

La Redoute said it would seek a review from the Lille Commerce Court to assess “what can be the consequences of the new situation”. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)